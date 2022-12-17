UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed, 52 Injured During Protests In Peru's Junin - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Three people were killed and another 52 injured during protests in Peru's Junin region, the local health department said on Saturday.

"We continue to update the information, a total of three civilians were killed and 52 were injured in clashes in Pichanaqui," the department said on social media.

Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of the former country's leader, Pedro Castillo, from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Following the protests, Boluarte proposed holding an early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.

