Three People Killed, 7 Wounded As Prison in Mexico City Catches Fire - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) As many as three people were killed, while seven more were poisoned by carbon monoxide as a result of a fire in a prison in the Mexican capital on Thursday, local media reported.

The blaze occurred early morning, and one of the cells was burnt out, Foro tv channel reported.

A fight between prisoners and wiring problems could be possible causes of the incident, the media said. The investigation is underway.