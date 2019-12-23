UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, 7 Wounded In Explosion In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:47 PM

At least three people have died and other seven have been injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, media reported on Monday, citing a local governor's spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) At least three people have died and other seven have been injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, media reported on Monday, citing a local governor's spokesman.

The explosion took place during a funeral in the Dawlat Shah district, the TOLOnews broadcaster said.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

