Three People Killed, 8 Injured in Airstrike by International Forces in S. Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Three civilians were killed, and eight others were injured in an airstrike by US-led international forces in the Daman district of the southern Afghan Kandahar province, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing local residents, on Wednesday.

"Foreign forces launched an airstrike in the Khushab area of the Daman district last night, killing three children and injuring eight others," Sayed Agha, a Daman resident, told Sputnik.

At the same time, a source from the Daman district authorities told Sputnik that the civilians were killed when the Taliban militants fired mortar shells and hit a residential house.

Another local source also said that neither the Afghan government forces nor the foreign troops had carried out any operations or conducted airstrikes in the area.