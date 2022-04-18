UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed, 9 Injured After Swimming Pool Roof Collapses In China - Reports

Three people have died and nine others injured after the roof of a swimming pool collapsed in the city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, China Central Television reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Three people have died and nine others injured after the roof of a swimming pool collapsed in the city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, China Central Television reported on Monday.

The incident occurred Monday morning, leaving three people dead, with nine sustaining minor injuries. Search and rescue operations have been completed, CCTV reported. An investigation of the incident is underway. The police have already detained several suspects, according to the news.

