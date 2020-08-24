Three People Killed, 9 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni early on Monday, the provincial governor's spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada, said

According to the official, the incident took place in the province's Deh Yak district.

The spokesman suggested the Taliban movement was behind the blast, adding that there was the district's chief of operations among those killed.

The spokesman added that the movement also attacked several military posts in the district, but was pushed back.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense as the country is awaiting the intra-Afghan dialogue, which is expected to end violence in the country, to begin. On Sunday, another seven people, including children and women, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the province.