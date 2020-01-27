Three People Killed, 9 Injured in Houthis' Attack on Market in Southwestern Yemen - Source

At least three people were killed, while nine more were wounded as the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels shelled a market in the country's southwestern city of Taiz, a source in the city administration told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) At least three people were killed, while nine more were wounded as the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels shelled a market in the country's southwestern city of Taiz, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

"Three people were killed and nine were injured due to a missile fired by Houthis at al-Makha market in al-Dabab district in the western city of Taiz," the source said.

The source added that several of those injured were in serious condition, noting that the death toll could rise.

However, the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Though both parties signed an accord to ease tensions in Stockholm in 2018, the situation has escalated in recent months.