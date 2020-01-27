UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed, 9 Injured In Houthis' Attack On Market In Southwestern Yemen - Source

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Three People Killed, 9 Injured in Houthis' Attack on Market in Southwestern Yemen - Source

At least three people were killed, while nine more were wounded as the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels shelled a market in the country's southwestern city of Taiz, a source in the city administration told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) At least three people were killed, while nine more were wounded as the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels shelled a market in the country's southwestern city of Taiz, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

"Three people were killed and nine were injured due to a missile fired by Houthis at al-Makha market in al-Dabab district in the western city of Taiz," the source said.

The source added that several of those injured were in serious condition, noting that the death toll could rise.

However, the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Though both parties signed an accord to ease tensions in Stockholm in 2018, the situation has escalated in recent months.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Stockholm March 2015 2018 Market Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.