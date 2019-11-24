UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed After Train Crashed Into Car In Southern US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Three People Killed After Train Crashed Into Car in Southern US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Three people are believed to have been killed as a result of a train crashing into a vehicle in the southern US state of Florida, US media reported, citing local authorities.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff spokeswoman Teri Barbera, as cited by the CNN news outlet, the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The car proceeded to cross the tracks, rather than stopping, and the approaching train collided with it.

Investigators believe all three people in the vehicle to have been killed, but they have not been able to access the car as it was heavily damaged in the accident.

According to the train service provider Amtrak, no train passengers or crew were injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicle Car Florida Media All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

11 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.