Three People Killed After Train Crashed Into Car in Southern US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Three people are believed to have been killed as a result of a train crashing into a vehicle in the southern US state of Florida, US media reported, citing local authorities.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff spokeswoman Teri Barbera, as cited by the CNN news outlet, the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The car proceeded to cross the tracks, rather than stopping, and the approaching train collided with it.

Investigators believe all three people in the vehicle to have been killed, but they have not been able to access the car as it was heavily damaged in the accident.

According to the train service provider Amtrak, no train passengers or crew were injured.