Open Menu

Three People Killed As Filipinos Vote In Village Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Three people killed as Filipinos vote in village polls

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) At least three people were killed in the restive southern Philippines on Monday as millions turned out to vote for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

Security forces were on high alert across the country as the long-delayed nationwide vote for more than 336,000 council positions got underway.

While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.

More than 300,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to secure polling stations in over 42,000 villages.

In the capital Manila, voters waited in long lines to cast their ballots at schools being used as polling venues.

"This is important for the people... we need to be able to consult someone over our problems," said Rosemarie Garcia in the hardscrabble neighbourhood of Tondo.

"We need somebody who is easily approachable to his or her constituents."

Elections are a traditionally volatile time in the Philippines, which has lax gun laws and a violent political culture.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded Monday outside a polling station in Maguindanao del Norte province on the southern island of Mindanao, police said.

The shootout happened during a confrontation between supporters of rival candidates for village captain, said Datu Odin Sinsuat municipality police chief Lieutenant-Colonel Esmail Madin.

In another incident on Mindanao, a woman was killed when a gunfight broke out after a van carrying a village captain and her supporters was stopped on a road by people backing her rival in Lanao del Norte province, the army said.

In 2009, before it was divided into two provinces, Maguindanao was the scene of the country's deadliest single incident of political violence on record.

Fifty-eight people were massacred as gunmen allegedly working for a local warlord attacked a group of people to stop a rival from filing his election candidacy.

- 'Very important' result -

In the run-up to Monday's vote, there were 30 confirmed incidents of election-related violence, compared with 35 in 2018, the Philippine National Police said Sunday, without providing an updated breakdown for the number of dead and injured.

About one-third of the incidents happened in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Previous police data showed eight people were killed and seven injured in poll-related violence between August 28 and October 25.

More than 67 million people are registered to vote in the elections, which President Ferdinand Marcos described Monday as "very important" for higher-level politicians.

"What happens here in the barangay (village)... are going to have an effect on the results of the mid-term elections and subsequently at the national elections," Marcos said after casting his vote in his family's stronghold of Batac City in the northern province of Ilocos Norte.

"If other barangays tell you 'I will deliver 350 votes for you in my barangay', rest assured, you will get 350. That's why the result is very important."

Voters will choose a village captain and seven councillors responsible for implementing national policies, resolving neighbourhood disputes and providing basic public services.

Village councils also enable politicians to "disseminate funds and other favours to secure votes", said Maria Ela Atienza, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

Village elections are supposed to be held every three years, but the last vote was in 2018.

They were postponed by former president Rodrigo Duterte and then his successor Marcos on the grounds the government could not afford them.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Army Police Vote Road Alert Manila Van Philippines August October Women Sunday 2018 Muslim Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

13 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

13 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

13 hours ago
SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

14 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

14 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

16 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

16 hours ago

More Stories From World