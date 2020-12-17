UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed As Major Snowstorm Hits America's East Coast

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:14 PM

Three people killed as major snowstorm hits America's East Coast

Three people were killed in car crashes on Wednesday evening as a powerful snowstorm swept through United States' East Coast dumping up to two feet of snow and creating treacherous conditions on roadways, according to media reports

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :w.

More than 60 million people were placed under weather warnings before Winter Storm Gail began blanketing areas from northern Virginia to New York City to southern Maine with snow as governors around the region urged residents to stay safe indoors.

Two people died in an accident involving dozens of vehicles on a highway in Pennsylvania, state police said.

A 19-year-old man was also killed in a car crash in Virginia, according to authorities.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said the agency had responded to about 200 calls about collisions by the late afternoon.

In New York, which is set to see its heaviest December snowfall in a decade with 12 inches forecast, road conditions deteriorated rapidly over the course of the afternoon.

'Take this seriously,' Mayor Bill de Blasio warned in a tweet hours before a car crash in Bronx, a borough of New York City, as he announced that New York City Schools would be closed for in person learning Thursday. Six people received injuries in that crash.

In Maryland, state police reported a sharp spike in traffic calls soon after the weather arrived, including 161 crashes and numerous stalled or abandoned vehicles on icy roadways.

More than 57,200 homes and businesses in Virginia were without power as of 10pm, along with another 11,600 in New Jersey.

Despite increasingly treacherous road conditions COVID-19 vaccine shippers said they would not let Winter Storm Gail affect distribution - but that they have made additional plans in case it does.

Some hospitals said they were anticipating delays in shipments as the roads worsened through Wednesday night. Weather conditions also prompted several major cities, including New York, Baltimore and Hartford to suspend COVID-19 testing until further notice, while hospitals around the region, already struggling with surges in virus patients, pushed back elective surgeries to make room for storm-related admissions.

More than 1,300 flights have already been canceled and train operator Amtrak has been forced to modify its service.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Storm Police Snow Vehicles Road Car Died Traffic Man Virginia Hartford Baltimore New York United States December Media From Million

Recent Stories

All check-posts will be abolished from Islamabad, ..

11 minutes ago

Fiji Declares State of Emergency Over Approaching ..

1 minute ago

Businessmen Protesting in Kiev Against COVID-19 Re ..

2 minutes ago

Self-harm rises in Greek migrant camps amid lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

Patwaris call off strike after constituting inquir ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking solid steps against corruption mafia a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.