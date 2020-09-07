UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed By Household Fire In Moscow - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Three People Killed by Household Fire in Moscow - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Three people were killed as fire broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a multi-storey residential building in the Zelenograd district of the Russian capital, Moscow emergency services said on Monday.

"At 5:16 a.m.

[02:16 GMT], fire and rescue teams arrived at the scene and found an open fire in an apartment on the ninth floor of a nine-story residential building. At 05:41, the fire was contained. At 05:51, the fire was extinguished on an area of 50 square meters [540 square feet]. The apartment is heavily cluttered. Unfortunately, three people were found dead under the rubble," the press release read.

More Stories From World

