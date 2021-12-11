UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed By Tornadoes In Tennessee - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Three People Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Three people have been killed by two separate tornadoes in Tennessee, local broadcaster WMC Action news 5 reported on Saturday, citing the Obion County Emergency Management director.

One person is said to have died in Obion County, while another two died in Lake County.

There are reports about severe injuries as well.

The central United States has been hit by several tornadoes caused by a powerful storm. The Fox 2 broadcaster reported earlier about dozens of people trapped in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado passed through the city of Edwardsville.

Related Topics

Storm Died United States

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern techno ..

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern technology to facilitate services fo ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Daw ..

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

5 minutes ago
 Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

16 minutes ago
 US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine ..

US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders - ..

7 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

7 minutes ago
 Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Haza ..

Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Hazara

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.