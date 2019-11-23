Three People Killed Due to Bomb Launched at Police Station in Southern Colombia - Reports

Three people were killed and at least 10 were injured as a result of explosive devices being launched at a police station in Colombia's southwestern Cauca province from a truck, media reported

According to the Tiempo news outlet, the blast took place in the town of Santander de Quilichao on Friday evening.

According to the outlet's sources, three bombs were launched at the station.

Following the explosion, the electricity in the municipality went out.

Colombia has been gripped with civil unrest, following the government proposing possible tax and pension reforms. On Thursday, more than 200,000 people participated in a national day of protests and strikes. Although planned to be peaceful, the protests have escalated to violence, with authorities declaring a curfew through Saturday.