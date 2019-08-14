Three People Killed in 2 Car Bomb Blasts in Somalia - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Three people were killed as a result of two car bomb explosions in Lower Shabelle region in the south of Somalia, local media reported on Wednesday.

Mustaqbal radio station reported that a car bomb exploded near a military base of the Somali National Alliance in the village of Barire of the Lower Shabelle region.

Another car bomb went off in Awdhagle town in the same region, Garowe Online newspaper said.

The Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on the military base, according to media reports.