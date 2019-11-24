UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Anti-Gov't Protests In Iraqi Southern City - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Three people were killed as a result of protests in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah, amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations throughout the country, media reported.

Nationwide protests are sweeping across Iraq. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

According to the Al Arabiya news outlet, police forces used firearms to disperse protesters.

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence arrived unexpectedly in Iraq and discussed the situation with the middle Eastern country's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi Muntafiki.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

