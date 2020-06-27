UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Attack On Mexico City's Security Secretary - Mayor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Three People Killed in Attack on Mexico City's Security Secretary - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that two security guards and a passerby had died as a result of an attack on the city's Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch.

"Two police officers who guarded the secretary, as well as a casual passerby, died as a result of the attack," Sheinbaum said during a briefing, as broadcast on her Twitter account.

Heavily armed gunmen attacked Harfuch's car at 6.38 a.m. (11:38 GMT). The official was hospitalized with some injuries and is now well and out of danger.

Police have already detained 12 suspects, while the prosecutor's office is looking for the masterminds.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Harfuch was attacked for his efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

Omar Garcia Harfuch took over as Security Secretary in 2019 after serving in the investigative police and intelligence operations headquarters. He led several special operations to capture leaders of criminal groups and drug cartels.

