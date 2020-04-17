A police district chief in Lashkar Gah city in southwestern Afghanistan, the capital of Helmand province, was killed in an attack on a mosque during Friday prayers along with his guard and one civilian, Helmand province authorities said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) A police district chief in Lashkar Gah city in southwestern Afghanistan, the capital of Helmand province, was killed in an attack on a mosque during Friday prayers along with his guard and one civilian, Helmand province authorities said.

At the same time, a source in the governor's office told Sputnik that the militants shot dead police district chief Mohammad Dauri and one child.

"At 2.00 p.m. [09:30 GMT] armed insurgents attacked and killed in the mosque Mohammad Omar Qani, the former director of Helmand Village Development while he was praying in the mosque," the source added.

It is still unknown who was behind the attack. The Taliban militant group has not yet commented on the incident.