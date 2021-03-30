UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed In Attack On Police Headquarters In Afghanistan's Paktia - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

Three People Killed in Attack on Police Headquarters in Afghanistan's Paktia - Source

Two staffers and an officer were killed when a police headquarters was attacked in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Two staffers and an officer were killed when a police headquarters was attacked in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters in Paktia's 4th district, leaving a cook, a driver and an officer dead.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control about three-fourths of the Afghan land.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Police Driver Qatar Doha September

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belarus' Decision to Amend Constit ..

32 seconds ago

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah orders PHE dept to complete ..

34 seconds ago

Bangladesh chasing 170 runs in rain-hit New Zealan ..

36 seconds ago

23 head constables promoted in Sargodha division

6 minutes ago

Blaze in Liaquatabad furniture market brought unde ..

6 minutes ago

Blinken Says US Aims to Preserve Rules-Based Order ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.