KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Two staffers and an officer were killed when a police headquarters was attacked in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters in Paktia's 4th district, leaving a cook, a driver and an officer dead.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control about three-fourths of the Afghan land.