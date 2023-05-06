UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed In DPR City Of Yasynuvata After Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Three People Killed in DPR City of Yasynuvata After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Three people were killed on Friday in Yasynuvata in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said.

"Five people died and three people were injured," Shevchenko wrote on his Telegram channel, but later edited the post, clarifying that three people were killed and five were injured after the Ukrainian troops shelled the city.

Yasynuvata is located about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north of Donetsk. A railway hub, considered the largest in the former USSR, is located there.

Related Topics

Injured Died Donetsk Hub Post

Recent Stories

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

30 minutes ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

31 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

46 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

1 hour ago
 Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.