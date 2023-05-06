Three People Killed in DPR City of Yasynuvata After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Three people were killed on Friday in Yasynuvata in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said.

"Five people died and three people were injured," Shevchenko wrote on his Telegram channel, but later edited the post, clarifying that three people were killed and five were injured after the Ukrainian troops shelled the city.

Yasynuvata is located about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north of Donetsk. A railway hub, considered the largest in the former USSR, is located there.