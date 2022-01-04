Three People Killed in Fire in Southern Moscow - Russian Investigative Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Three people were killed in a fire in an apartment in the Tsaritsyno neighborhood in southern Moscow, one of them jumped out of a window trying to escape, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"Early on January 4, 2022, a fire broke out in an apartment of a residential building located on Kavkazsky Boulevard in Moscow," the committee said.

"As a result, two women died. A man born in 1982 jumped out of a window on the fifth floor, and died of the resulting injuries," it said.