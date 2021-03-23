- Home
- Three People Killed in Incident With Russian Bomber's Ejection Seats - Defense Ministry
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:26 PM
Three members of the crew of Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bomber were killed on Tuesday as s result of abnormal activation of the ejection seats, the Defense Ministry said
"On March 23, an abnormal activation of the ejection system took place during the scheduled on-the-ground preparations for the Tu-22M3 flight at an airfield in the Kaluga Region.
As the height was insufficient for the parachute opening, three crew members sustained fatal injuries during landing," the ministry told reporters.
A commission of the Russian aerospace forces will go to the Kaluga Region to conduct a technical inspection of the bomber and establish the cause of the incident.