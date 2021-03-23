UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed In Incident With Russian Bomber's Ejection Seats - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:26 PM

Three People Killed in Incident With Russian Bomber's Ejection Seats - Defense Ministry

Three members of the crew of Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bomber were killed on Tuesday as s result of abnormal activation of the ejection seats, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Three members of the crew of Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bomber were killed on Tuesday as s result of abnormal activation of the ejection seats, the Defense Ministry said.

"On March 23, an abnormal activation of the ejection system took place during the scheduled on-the-ground preparations for the Tu-22M3 flight at an airfield in the Kaluga Region.

As the height was insufficient for the parachute opening, three crew members sustained fatal injuries during landing," the ministry told reporters.

A commission of the Russian aerospace forces will go to the Kaluga Region to conduct a technical inspection of the bomber and establish the cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Russia Kaluga March

Recent Stories

Cambodia confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases, total now ..

3 minutes ago

Kubra Khan reveals the precious moment of her life

22 minutes ago

UPDATE - Russian Epidemiologist Says Sputnik V Vac ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Foreign Minister Urges India to Facilitate ..

6 minutes ago

RDIF Files Application to Include Sputnik V Vaccin ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Open to COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery, Producti ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.