MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Three members of the crew of Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bomber were killed on Tuesday as s result of abnormal activation of the ejection seats, the Defense Ministry said.

"On March 23, an abnormal activation of the ejection system took place during the scheduled on-the-ground preparations for the Tu-22M3 flight at an airfield in the Kaluga Region.

As the height was insufficient for the parachute opening, three crew members sustained fatal injuries during landing," the ministry told reporters.

A commission of the Russian aerospace forces will go to the Kaluga Region to conduct a technical inspection of the bomber and establish the cause of the incident.