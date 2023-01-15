Three People Killed in Light Plane Crash in South Africa - Ambulance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Three people have died in a light plane crash on the outskirts of Johannesburg in South Africa on Sunday, local ambulance services said.

"Sadly, three people have lost their lives," Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson of local ambulance service Emer-G-Med, was quoted by the News24 news portal as saying.

According to media reports, the accident took place in the Nasrec area of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.