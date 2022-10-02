Three People Killed in Mexican Naval Helicopter Crash - Military

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) A Mexican Navy Eurocopter helicopter has crashed in the municipality of Centla in the south-eastern state of Tabasco, the military said.

The helicopter was performing a reconnaissance flight on the border with Guatemala on Saturday when the accident occurred.

"Five naval servicemen were being transported on said aircraft of the Mexican Navy, of which unfortunately three lost their lives, while the other two suffered injuries and are already receiving medical treatment," a Saturday statement from the military says.

The authorities announced that they will carry out an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident.