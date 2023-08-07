Three People Killed in Midair Collision While Fighting Fire in California- Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Two firefighters and a pilot have died when two helicopters crashed into each other while battling fires in southern California, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday during the emergency service's response to a blaze in Riverside County.

"While engaged in the firefight, two helicopters collided. The first helicopter was able to land safely and nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and, tragically, all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract pilot," Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher told reporters.

CNN reported, citing the firefighting service's data, that the victims were the first fatalities of the 2023 fire season.