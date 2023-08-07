Open Menu

Three People Killed In Midair Collision While Fighting Fire In California- Fire Department

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three People Killed in Midair Collision While Fighting Fire in California- Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Two firefighters and a pilot have died when two helicopters crashed into each other while battling fires in southern California, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday during the emergency service's response to a blaze in Riverside County.

"While engaged in the firefight, two helicopters collided. The first helicopter was able to land safely and nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and, tragically, all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract pilot," Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher told reporters.

CNN reported, citing the firefighting service's data, that the victims were the first fatalities of the 2023 fire season.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Died David Riverside Sunday All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

53 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

4 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World