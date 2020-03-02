UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Motorcycle Bomb Explosion In Afghanistan's East - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Three People Killed in Motorcycle Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's East - Police

Three people were killed and seven others injured as a motorcycle bomb exploded in the eastern Afghan Khost province, Adil Haidar, a spokesman for Khost police headquarters, told Sputnik on Monday

"A motorcycle bomb exploded at a football field in Nadirshah Kot district of Khost province. Due to the explosion three people were killed and seven others injured," Haidar said.

"A motorcycle bomb exploded at a football field in Nadirshah Kot district of Khost province. Due to the explosion three people were killed and seven others injured," Haidar said.

More Stories From World

