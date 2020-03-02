(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Three people were killed and seven others injured as a motorcycle bomb exploded in the eastern Afghan Khost province, Adil Haidar, a spokesman for Khost police headquarters, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A motorcycle bomb exploded at a football field in Nadirshah Kot district of Khost province. Due to the explosion three people were killed and seven others injured," Haidar said.