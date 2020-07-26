Three People Killed in Plane Crash in Utah - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Three people, including a child, have been killed as a result of a rent plane crash in Utah, the local law enforcement has said.

Earlier, a single-engine plane with six people onboard has crashed into a residential area in West Jordan.

"Breakdown of victims in plane, 3 adults and 3 children.

Two deceased adults and one deceased child. There was also an elderly female injured inside the house which the plane struck who is in critical condition as well. Names will be forthcoming. Likely tomorrow. Sgt. Holt," the West Jordan police tweeted.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety board are looking into the accident.