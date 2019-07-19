UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Plane Crash In Western Austria - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Three People Killed in Plane Crash in Western Austria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Three people were killed in a crash of a small plane near the western Austrian city of Tyrol, local media reported on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. local time (15:30 GMT) on Thursday, when the aircraft crashed into a cliff and burnt down, the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper reported, citing police.

The plane reportedly was heading from the autonomous Italian province of South Tyrol to Germany.

The passengers' identities are yet to be determined. The authorities are carrying out an investigation into the incident.

