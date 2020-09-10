Three People Killed in Restaurant Bombing in Somalian Capital - Information Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) At least three people, including a child, were killed and several others were injured in a bombing at a restaurant in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, the Information Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At least three people lost their lives, among them a shoeshiner child," Ismael Mukhtar Omar, a spokesman for the Information Ministry said, as quoted by the Garowe Online news outlet, adding that several other people were wounded.

The busy restaurant is located outside the presidential palace.

A police officer told the outlet on the condition of anonymity that the attacker who detonated the bomb targeted intelligence officers and members of the presidential guard units.

Notably, the attack took place ahead of a major government meeting that will be focused on holding the presidential and general elections in 2020-21.