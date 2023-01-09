UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed In Road Accident In Romania - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Three People Killed in Road Accident in Romania - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) At least three people were killed when a car and a bus collided in Romania's Bistrita-Nasaud County, media report.

The accident occurred on Sunday in the commune of Telciu.

Three people, between the ages of 20 and 40, were killed, while another person was injured, the Romanian Digi 24 news channel said, citing emergency authorities.

All of the victims were inside the car at the time of the accident. None of the bus passengers, or the bus driver, were injured, Digi 24 said.

