MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Three people were killed during the crash of a Russian National Guard helicopter during a training flight in the Leningrad Region, a source in the agency told Sputnik.

Earlier, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that information about the helicopter crash in the Leningrad region had been received, and fire and rescue units went to the scene.

"The Mi-8 helicopter was performing a training flight, as a result of the crash, three people were killed, emergency services were sent to the scene," the source said.