UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed In Russian Nat'l Guard Helicopter Crash Near St. Petersburg - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Three People Killed in Russian Nat'l Guard Helicopter Crash Near St. Petersburg - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Three people were killed during the crash of a Russian National Guard helicopter during a training flight in the Leningrad Region, a source in the agency told Sputnik.

Earlier, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that information about the helicopter crash in the Leningrad region had been received, and fire and rescue units went to the scene.

"The Mi-8 helicopter was performing a training flight, as a result of the crash, three people were killed, emergency services were sent to the scene," the source said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia

Recent Stories

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

6 minutes ago

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman Senate called on Asim Bajwa to discuss on ..

6 minutes ago

Baluchistan Sphinx Concludes at Alhamra Museum

10 minutes ago

Palestinian Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters in ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh High Court reject appeals of two death row ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.