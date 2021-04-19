UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed In Shooting Incident In Texas - Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Three People Killed in Shooting Incident in Texas - Medics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least three people were killed in a shooting incident in the US city of Austin, Texas and the attacker is still at large, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said.

"Active Attack incident ... To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area," ATCEMS said on Twitter.

Austin police department (APD) said they were at the shooting site in the northwest of the city and advised residents to take shelter and leave the area.

"APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area ... While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," the police said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Austin SITE All

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

2 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

4 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.