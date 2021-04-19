Three People Killed in Shooting Incident in Texas - Medics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least three people were killed in a shooting incident in the US city of Austin, Texas and the attacker is still at large, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said.

"Active Attack incident ... To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area," ATCEMS said on Twitter.

Austin police department (APD) said they were at the shooting site in the northwest of the city and advised residents to take shelter and leave the area.

"APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area ... While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," the police said on Twitter.