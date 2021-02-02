Three People Killed in Shootout Near Courthouse in Western Iran - Police

Three people were killed in a Tuesday shootout near a courthouse in Iran's western province of Kermanshah, the provincial police spokesperson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Three people were killed in a Tuesday shootout near a courthouse in Iran's western province of Kermanshah, the provincial police spokesperson said.

"Today, on Tuesday, at around noon, the police were informed about the shooting that unfolded near the provincial courthouse.

A police squad was urgently sent to the scene," the official told the state-run Mehr news agency.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man started shooting outside the law firm's office following a fight with his wife's family members. The attacker's wife, her brother and lawyer have been killed.

The man is reportedly detained and an investigation is underway.