UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed In Shootout Near Courthouse In Western Iran - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:51 PM

Three People Killed in Shootout Near Courthouse in Western Iran - Police

Three people were killed in a Tuesday shootout near a courthouse in Iran's western province of Kermanshah, the provincial police spokesperson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Three people were killed in a Tuesday shootout near a courthouse in Iran's western province of Kermanshah, the provincial police spokesperson said.

"Today, on Tuesday, at around noon, the police were informed about the shooting that unfolded near the provincial courthouse.

A police squad was urgently sent to the scene," the official told the state-run Mehr news agency.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man started shooting outside the law firm's office following a fight with his wife's family members. The attacker's wife, her brother and lawyer have been killed.

The man is reportedly detained and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Iran Wife Kermanshah Man Family

Recent Stories

COVID-19 'Mutations of Concern' Found in Bristol, ..

1 minute ago

US Should Speed Up Military Modernization to Deter ..

1 minute ago

Senior US House Republican Demands Americans Get C ..

1 minute ago

Iran Begins Installing Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges a ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs meeting of Dubai Execut ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai is a hub for storing and distributing COVID- ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.