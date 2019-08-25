UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Small Plane Crash In Swiss Alps - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Three People Killed in Small Plane Crash in Swiss Alps - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) A small plane crashed above the Simplon pass in the Swiss Alps and burst into flames killing three people, local police reported on Sunday.

"The emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the pilot and two passengers, an adult and a child," the statement read.

According to the police, a Piper-type single-engined airplane took off from the Vaudois airfield at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was en route to Italy.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

More Stories From World

