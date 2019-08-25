Three People Killed in Small Plane Crash in Swiss Alps - Police

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) A small plane crashed above the Simplon pass in the Swiss Alps and burst into flames killing three people, local police reported on Sunday.

"The emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the pilot and two passengers, an adult and a child," the statement read.

According to the police, a Piper-type single-engined airplane took off from the Vaudois airfield at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was en route to Italy.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.