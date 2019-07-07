YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A tank truck exploded in Russia's Sverdlovsk region on Sunday, killing three people and injuring six others, according to preliminary information provided by the Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for the region.

The incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. local time (19:15 GMT on Saturday).

"The driver of the tank truck [filled] with around 54 tonnes of fuel ...

allowed about seven people ” tourists ” to be loaded on top of the tank. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, caused it to drive into a ditch, as a result, the vehicle ignited, an explosion followed. Three people died, according to preliminary information," spokesman for the directorate Valery Gorelykh said.

According to the spokesman, six people suffered various injuries and burns, and have been hospitalized.