UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed In Tank Truck Blast In Russia's Sverdlovsk Region - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:20 AM

Three People Killed in Tank Truck Blast in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region - Interior Ministry

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A tank truck exploded in Russia's Sverdlovsk region on Sunday, killing three people and injuring six others, according to preliminary information provided by the Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for the region.

The incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. local time (19:15 GMT on Saturday).

"The driver of the tank truck [filled] with around 54 tonnes of fuel ...

allowed about seven people ” tourists ” to be loaded on top of the tank. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, caused it to drive into a ditch, as a result, the vehicle ignited, an explosion followed. Three people died, according to preliminary information," spokesman for the directorate Valery Gorelykh said.

According to the spokesman, six people suffered various injuries and burns, and have been hospitalized.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Driver Vehicle Died Tank Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

3 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

4 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

5 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

5 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

5 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.