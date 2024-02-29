Three people killed in train accident in Swedish town of Orebro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Three pedestrians lost their lives after being struck by a freight train on Wednesday in the Swedish town of Orebro, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The collision occurred late Wednesday evening.

The Swedish Transport Administration, responsible for overseeing transportation networks across the nation, said the pedestrians failed to notice the oncoming train as they made their way across the tracks.

The victims, who have not yet been identified, had just disembarked from a passenger train and were in the process of crossing the tracks when the freight train approached, catching them unawares.