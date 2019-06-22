UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Unrest In Honduras - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:20 AM

Three People Killed in Unrest in Honduras - Reports

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Three people have been killed during the ongoing unrest in Honduras, local media reported.

Earlier news reports suggested that two people have been killed in the protests against President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The local Pais news outlet reported on Friday that a 17-year-old man had been killed by the military police as he was engaged in blocking off one of the roads.

On Thursday, Hernandez said that national security officials had decided to deploy the military and police across the country amid the unrest.

The protests against the president, who has been supported by the United States, have been underway for months. They have escalated over the recent weeks in the wake of a reform that entails privatizing medical and education areas, proposed by Hernandez.

