Three People Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Alaska - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) As many as three people were killed, while one more was wounded as a result of a small plane have crashed new Moose Pass, Alaska, local media reported on Saturday, citing the local police.

Anchorage Daily news newspaper reported that the plane smashed into a mountain on the northern side of Tern Lake at about 4 p.

m. local time on Friday (23:00 p.m. GMT).

One survivor was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and partially collapsed lung, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that bodies of those killed in the incident had not been recovered so far.