UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed, One Injured In Plane Crash In Alaska - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:30 AM

Three People Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Alaska - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) As many as three people were killed, while one more was wounded as a result of a small plane have crashed new Moose Pass, Alaska, local media reported on Saturday, citing the local police.

Anchorage Daily news newspaper reported that the plane smashed into a mountain on the northern side of Tern Lake at about 4 p.

m. local time on Friday (23:00 p.m. GMT).

One survivor was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and partially collapsed lung, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that bodies of those killed in the incident had not been recovered so far.

Related Topics

Police Media

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

7 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

7 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

7 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

7 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.