Three People Killed, One Missing After Gas Explosion in House in Madrid - Authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Three people were killed and one went missing in a domestic gas explosion at a house in central Madrid, Spanish government spokesman for the Madrid community, Jose Manuel Franco, said.

A powerful explosion occurred earlier in the day in a house in the center of Madrid, where the priests of the parish of Virgen de la Paloma live. There is also a college and a nursing home next to the building.

"It is confirmed that it was a gas explosion," Franco told 24 Horas tv.

According to the spokesman, a gas boiler was being repaired in the house.

"There are already three dead and one missing seemingly, the technician who repaired the boiler," he explained.

One of the victims was a woman who was walking down the street, two more were in the building.

Franco also added that after the debris were cleared up, the death toll could increase.

The explosion injured eight people, one is in serious condition.

In the near future, firefighters are going to enter the building. Gas continues to burn out inside it.