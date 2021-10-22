UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed, One More Injured In Fire At Plant Near Russia's Ryazan - Emergencies

Three people were killed and one more injured in a fire at a plant in Russia's Ryazan region, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Three people were killed and one more injured in a fire at a plant in Russia's Ryazan region, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed and one more injured in the fire at a workshop of the Elastic plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region," the spokesman said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, some people were injured.

