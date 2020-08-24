Three People Killed, Over 1,000 Evacuated in Dominican Republic Over Storm Laura - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Three people were killed and more than 1,000 others were evacuated in the Dominican Republic due to Tropical Storm Laura, media reported on Sunday.

According to El Nacional newspaper, among those killed, there was a seven-year-old child, who along with his mother was killed due to the collapse of a house.

In total, 1,050 people were evacuated, while 210 houses were significantly damaged with one of them being completely destroyed. About 1 million buildings in the country's south and east were left without electricity.