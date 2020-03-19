Three People Killed, Over 1,400 Injured During Fire Festival in Iran - Medics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Three people were killed and more than 1,400 others were injured during celebrations of the dangerous Chaharshanbe Suri fire festival in Iran, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the Iranian emergency medical services, said on Thursday.

People decided to celebrate despite an official ban on mass public gatherings - and Chaharshanbe Suri, in particular - as Iran is currently struggling with one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. In the capital of Tehran, police have warned that they would immediately confront offenders and urged all residents to stay home.

"The latest data is 1,403 people injured as a result of Chaharshanbe Suri. Unfortunately, three people died," Khaledi said in a press release.

The number of casualties is, however, 37 percent less than last year, according to the text.

The traditional festival of Chaharshanbe Suri is celebrated in Iran annually on the year's last Wednesday before the Persian new year's day, known as Nowruz, according to the Islamic revolution Calendar. The tradition is to jump over bonfires and launch fireworks.

Nowruz this year is due on March 20, but public celebrations, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's annual public address, have been canceled due to the severe COVID-19 outbreak. Iran so far has had over 17,000 cases, including 1,135 fatalities and more than 5,000 people who have recovered.