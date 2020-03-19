UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Killed, Over 1,400 Injured During Fire Festival In Iran - Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:48 PM

Three People Killed, Over 1,400 Injured During Fire Festival in Iran - Medics

Three people were killed and more than 1,400 others were injured during celebrations of the dangerous Chaharshanbe Suri fire festival in Iran, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the Iranian emergency medical services, said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Three people were killed and more than 1,400 others were injured during celebrations of the dangerous Chaharshanbe Suri fire festival in Iran, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the Iranian emergency medical services, said on Thursday.

People decided to celebrate despite an official ban on mass public gatherings - and Chaharshanbe Suri, in particular - as Iran is currently struggling with one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. In the capital of Tehran, police have warned that they would immediately confront offenders and urged all residents to stay home.

"The latest data is 1,403 people injured as a result of Chaharshanbe Suri. Unfortunately, three people died," Khaledi said in a press release.

The number of casualties is, however, 37 percent less than last year, according to the text.

The traditional festival of Chaharshanbe Suri is celebrated in Iran annually on the year's last Wednesday before the Persian new year's day, known as Nowruz, according to the Islamic revolution Calendar. The tradition is to jump over bonfires and launch fireworks.

Nowruz this year is due on March 20, but public celebrations, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's annual public address, have been canceled due to the severe COVID-19 outbreak. Iran so far has had over 17,000 cases, including 1,135 fatalities and more than 5,000 people who have recovered.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Police Iran Died Tehran March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: She ..

5 minutes ago

Smart Dubai urges public to utilise &#039;DubaiNow ..

21 minutes ago

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

39 minutes ago

HCSTSI expresses concern over violation of Sindh H ..

15 minutes ago

Vegetable crop with polluted water ploughed

15 minutes ago

Alibaba offers AI diagnostic tool of COVID-19 to m ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.