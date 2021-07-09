UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, Over 20 Injured In Factory Fire In Bangladesh - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Three People Killed, Over 20 Injured in Factory Fire in Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) At least three people died and another 25 were injured in an ongoing fire at a juice factory in the Narayanganj District of Bangladesh, the UNB news agency reported on Friday.

The fire broke out at the seven-story building of the Hashem Foods factory on Thursday, with firefighters continuing putting off flames as of Friday morning, according to the report.

The injured victims have been hospitalized. Some of them jumped off windows in a bid to escape from the blaze.

One of the survivors told the UNB that the toll of casualties is likely to change as some 7,000 to 8,000 people were working inside the factory.

