Three People Killed, Over 60 Injured In Violent Riots In Philippine Prison - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Three People Killed, Over 60 Injured in Violent Riots in Philippine Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) At least three inmates were killed and 64 others were injured as a result of a violent riot at the New Bilibid Prison in Philippines' Muntinlupa city on Monday, media reported, citing the Justice Ministry.

According to GMA news, the riot erupted earlier on Monday due to a confrontation between two groups.

The riot was suppressed after a few hours and the authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Justice noted the investigation will also focus on identifying negligence among the employees of the country's Bureau of Corrections.

On October 9, this prison was hit by another riot that resulted in the killing of nine people.

Media previously reported that over 28,000 inmates are currently imprisoned there despite the fact the the correctional facility is designed for 3,000 people.

