Three People Killed, Several Injured As IS Twin Blasts Hit North Iraq - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Three People Killed, Several Injured as IS Twin Blasts Hit North Iraq - Reports

Three people have been killed and three more sustained injuries as a result of twin blasts carried out by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern Iraqi province of Saladin, the Alsumaria TV channel reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the local security agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Three people have been killed and three more sustained injuries as a result of twin blasts carried out by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern Iraqi province of Saladin, the Alsumaria tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the local security agency.

"Two explosive devices planted by IS militants ... in Al Shirqat district in Saladin province went off, which led to the deaths of three people, including a retired colonel.

Three more people were injured," the source said.

According to the source, those injured have been rushed to hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the scene of the terrorist attack.

In 2014, the IS captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the terror group in Iraq. Terror sleeper cells are, however, still operating in the country.

Al Shirqat district was retaken from the terror group by the Iraqi forces in September 2016.�

