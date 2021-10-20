Three People Missing, 3 Injured After Chinese Boat Capsizes Near S.Korean Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Three people went missing and three others were found unconscious as a result of the drowning of a Chinese fishing boat off the western coast of South Korea, media reported on Wednesday.

South Korean news agency Yonhap said, citing the Korea Coast Guard, that the accident occurred overnight Wednesday when the 239-tonne vessel carrying 15 crew members sank 77 miles southwest of the Gunsan city. The ship was fishing in the South Korean exclusive economic zone with a relevant permit, the coast guard was cited as saying.

The coast guard managed to rescue eight crew members with the help of another Chinese boat fishing nearby. Four more crew members were found later adrift in waters, three of them unconscious and one in a stable state, according to the report.

Four more patrol boats and two aircraft continue the search operation for the remaining three crew members, despite poor weather conditions, the report said.