UrduPoint.com

Three People Missing, 3 Injured After Chinese Boat Capsizes Near S.Korean Coast - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Three People Missing, 3 Injured After Chinese Boat Capsizes Near S.Korean Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Three people went missing and three others were found unconscious as a result of the drowning of a Chinese fishing boat off the western coast of South Korea, media reported on Wednesday.

South Korean news agency Yonhap said, citing the Korea Coast Guard, that the accident occurred overnight Wednesday when the 239-tonne vessel carrying 15 crew members sank 77 miles southwest of the Gunsan city. The ship was fishing in the South Korean exclusive economic zone with a relevant permit, the coast guard was cited as saying.

The coast guard managed to rescue eight crew members with the help of another Chinese boat fishing nearby. Four more crew members were found later adrift in waters, three of them unconscious and one in a stable state, according to the report.

Four more patrol boats and two aircraft continue the search operation for the remaining three crew members, despite poor weather conditions, the report said.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Poor China Gunsan South Korea North Korea Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

38 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

15 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

15 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Reco ..

Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Recognized as Legitimate Afghan Au ..

17 minutes ago
 Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - ..

Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - Deputy Prime Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.