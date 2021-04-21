Three People Shot, 1 Dead in New York Supermarket - Nassau County Police

The Nassau County Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that three individuals have been shot at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, New York', and one has succumbed to the injuries sustained in the incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Nassau County Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that three individuals have been shot at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, New York', and one has succumbed to the injuries sustained in the incident.

"The Nassau County P[olice] D[epartment] can confirm that three people were shot inside the West Hempstead Stop & Shop; two are in the hospital and there was one fatality," the statement said.

The Police Department said the involved person of interest is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.

"He is approx. 6'2" and wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, and was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike," the statement added.