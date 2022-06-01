UrduPoint.com

Three People Shot At New Orleans High School Graduation Ceremony - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Three people were shot on the Xavier University campus in New Orleans, Louisiana, where a high school graduation ceremony just ended, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said on Tuesday.

"Investigation under way into shooting incident on campus of Xavier University, in area of Convocation Center. Initial information shows three gunshot wound victims transported to local hospital via EMS. Subject has been detained at the scene," NOPD said via Twitter.

A fight broke out in a parking lot on the campus shortly after the end of the graduation ceremony and between five and 12 gunshots were fired, local media reported, citing witnesses.

The incident comes after discussions on gun control in the United States after a series of recent shootings, including one at an elementary school in Texas that left 21 people dead.

The Second Amendment of the US COnstitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

