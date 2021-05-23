Three People Shot Dead, 5 Injured in US' Ohio - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Three people were killed and five others sustained gunshot wounds as a result of a shooting in the US town of Youngstown, Ohio state, CNN reported on Sunday, citing local police.

Officers responded to a shooting at a bar in Youngstown at around 2 a.

m. local time (06:00 GMT), according to the report.

Lt. Rutherford of the Youngstown Police Department was cited as saying that the investigation into the incident was still in progress.