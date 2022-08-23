Three People Shot In Midtown Atlanta, Suspect At Large - Police
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Police said Monday they are searching for a suspect who shot three people in Midtown Atlanta.
"Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody," the police wrote on social media.
Multiple officers are at the scene, searching for the suspect.
The police did not reveal details of the shooting and condition of those injured.